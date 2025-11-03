Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maine school principal faces backlash over ICE Halloween costume

  • A middle school principal in Maine caused widespread outrage after dressing as an ICE agent for Halloween.
  • James Black, principal of Mt. Blue Middle School, was photographed wearing an ICE cap and a vest marked “Police ICE.”
  • Advocacy group Project Relief Maine criticized the costume, highlighting it as terrifying for immigrant students and trivializing trauma.
  • Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs of Homeland Security, dismissed the public anger as “insane” and defended law enforcement officers.
  • The school district's superintendent, Christian Elkington, confirmed the incident occurred off-school grounds and stated the district is following internal procedures.
