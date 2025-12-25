Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Suspected suicide bomb at mosque in Nigeria kills five and injures more than 30

People inspect the scene of a deadly bomb explosion inside a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jossy Ola)
People inspect the scene of a deadly bomb explosion inside a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jossy Ola) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A bomb exploded during evening prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, Nigeria, resulting in five fatalities and 35 injuries.
  • Police in Borno state described the incident as a likely suicide attack, citing the discovery of suspected suicide vest fragments at the scene.
  • The bombing is the latest in a series of attacks in Nigeria's northern region, which is plagued by armed groups including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.
  • Although no group has claimed responsibility, the use of suicide bombers is frequently attributed to Boko Haram, which has previously carried out similar attacks.
  • Analysts note that while Boko Haram's use of suicide bombers had decreased, recent incidents suggest a potential resurgence of this tactic by the militant group.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in