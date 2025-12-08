Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How you can taste a share of popular ice cream

Ben and Jerry have both now resigned over stance on Palestine
  • Magnum Ice Cream Company made its stock market debut in Amsterdam, London, and New York on Monday, following its spinoff from consumer goods giant Unilever.
  • Shares began trading at €12.96, valuing the company at €7.93 billion ($9.24 billion), establishing it as the world's largest standalone ice cream business.
  • Unilever divested the unit due to the complex operational demands of its cold supply chain, which differs significantly from its other food and personal care brands.
  • Magnum aims to leverage its singular focus on ice cream to enhance productivity, though it cautioned about potential early downward pressure on its stock.
  • The company faces challenges including investor appetite for sugar-heavy products amid health trends and a strained relationship with Ben & Jerry's, whose foundation requires improved financial controls.
