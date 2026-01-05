Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

MAGA stars accused of betraying ‘America First’ policy by backing Venezuela intervention

Trump says that US is ‘in charge’ of Venezuela after capture of Maduro
  • President Donald Trump ordered surprise missile strikes on Caracas, Venezuela, leading to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.
  • Maduro and Flores have been transported to New York to face drug and weapons charges.
  • Trump defended the intervention as consistent with his 'America First' philosophy, aiming for regional stability and securing 'peace through strength'.
  • Several prominent conservative figures, previously critical of US foreign intervention, are now accused of hypocrisy for supporting Trump's actions in Venezuela.
  • Defenders, including Vice President JD Vance and Representative Jim Jordan, argue that bringing Maduro to justice for narcoterrorism is consistent with American interests and the 'America First' agenda.
