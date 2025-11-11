Court rules on whether main Madeleine McCann suspect can leave Germany
- The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been granted permission by a German court to leave the country.
- This ruling overturns a previous condition that required the man, identified as Christian Brückner, to remain resident in Germany after his release from prison.
- Brückner was released in mid-September after serving a sentence for raping an elderly American woman in Portugal.
- A higher state court in Celle upheld most of his release conditions but ruled that the stipulation to remain in Germany infringed upon his European Union right to freedom of movement.
- Brückner remains a suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance but has not been charged, and the investigation into the case is unaffected by this court decision.