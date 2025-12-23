Kate McCann opens up over ‘anguish and despair’ of Madeleine’s disappearance
- Kate McCann has written a rare and deeply personal column backing The Independent’s SafeCall campaign, reflecting on her daughter Madeleine’s disappearance in 2007.
- She emphasised the profound impact of a child going missing and the ongoing uncertainty families face, stating that SafeCall represents hope and compassion for young people in danger.
- The SafeCall campaign aims to raise £165,000 to establish a free, round-the-clock national lifeline for vulnerable young people across the UK.
- This service is designed to support the 72,000 children who disappear annually, offering a safe, confidential lifeline before crises escalate.
- The new service will build on the charity Missing People's work, providing a dedicated helpline, WhatsApp channel, 24-hour chatbot, and a redesigned advice website.