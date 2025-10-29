Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann said she would ‘walk away’ on one condition
- Julia Wandelt, 24, accused of stalking Madeleine McCann's parents, told Leicester Crown Court she remains "50/50" on whether she is their missing daughter.
- Wandelt stated she would "walk away" from her claims if she saw the full paperwork proving she is not Madeleine McCann.
- She testified that she believes Gerry McCann was involved in Madeleine's disappearance, basing this on "memories" and his demeanour.
- Wandelt also claimed to have a memory of Kate McCann telling her she would find her before the alleged abduction, but added that the McCanns "had no other choice".
- Wandelt and co-defendant Karen Spragg both deny one count of stalking between June 2022 and February this year, with the trial continuing.