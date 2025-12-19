Christmas revellers issued warning ahead of festive period
- A GMB union survey revealed that two out of three ambulance workers fear being attacked while on duty over the Christmas period.
- The survey, encompassing over 1,100 workers from UK ambulance trusts, found that over 40 per cent anticipate physical attacks and more than half expect verbal abuse.
- Three in four respondents also reported a negative impact on their mental health over the past year.
- The findings were publicised on the last Friday before Christmas, known as Mad Friday, considered one of the busiest nights for ambulance and hospital workers.
- A West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic urged the public to consider emergency service staff during celebrations, highlighting the gruelling nature of the work and existing low morale.