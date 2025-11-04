Former Burmese leader’s health crisis sparks plea from French PM
- French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the immediate release of former Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi, citing grave concerns over her deteriorating health in military custody.
- Mr Macron conveyed his deep concern to Ms Suu Kyi, saying that he was informed by her son about her health issues and limited access to appropriate care during her "unfair detention".
- Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has been imprisoned since the 2021 military coup that overthrew her elected government and is currently serving a 27-year sentence on charges she denies.
- Her son, Kim Aris, welcomed Mr Macron's intervention, expressing hope that it would galvanise further international support for his mother's liberation and the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.
- Foreign governments and human rights organisations have consistently called for Ms Suu Kyi's release, widely condemning the trials against her as politically motivated and a sham.