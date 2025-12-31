Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Railway worker dead after train crash at beloved tourist spot

One of the two trains involved in the fatal collision
One of the two trains involved in the fatal collision (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A collision involving two tourist trains en route to Peru's Machu Picchu archaeological site resulted in one death and approximately 30 injuries.
  • The deceased has been identified as a railway worker, according to a captain with the Cuzco police department.
  • The incident occurred near Qoriwayrachina and involved a train travelling from Machu Picchu and another heading towards it.
  • Following the crash, railway services connecting Machu Picchu with the nearby city of Cuzco were suspended.
  • The cause of the collision is as yet unknown.
