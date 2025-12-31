Railway worker dead after train crash at beloved tourist spot
- A collision involving two tourist trains en route to Peru's Machu Picchu archaeological site resulted in one death and approximately 30 injuries.
- The deceased has been identified as a railway worker, according to a captain with the Cuzco police department.
- The incident occurred near Qoriwayrachina and involved a train travelling from Machu Picchu and another heading towards it.
- Following the crash, railway services connecting Machu Picchu with the nearby city of Cuzco were suspended.
- The cause of the collision is as yet unknown.