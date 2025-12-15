Trump’s ‘regime change war’ against Maduro backed by Venezuelan opposition leader Machado
- The US administration's military escalation against drug cartels and potentially the Venezuelan government has received backing from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
- The US has conducted military strikes in the Caribbean, leading to at least 80 deaths, targeting vessels allegedly transporting drugs from Venezuela, and recently seized an oil tanker accused of illegal shipments.
- Machado, who recently fled Venezuela, publicly supported the US pressure campaign, stating she welcomes further action to oust Nicolas Maduro's regime.
- Despite some Republican support, members of the US Congress, including Rep. Mike Turner and Sen. Rand Paul, have voiced significant skepticism and opposition to the military strikes and potential ground operations.
- Democrats are largely against the escalation, warning of a costly disaster, with some accusing the president of instigating regime change without clear objectives or congressional approval.