Teenager who exited ambulance tasered by police before car crash

Logan Smith was inside an ambulance on its way to hospital
Logan Smith was inside an ambulance on its way to hospital (Getty Images)
  • An 18-year-old, Logan Smith, was tasered by police before being fatally struck by a car on the M5 near Weston-super-Mare.
  • The incident occurred after Logan exited an ambulance, which had stopped on the hard shoulder due to paramedics' concerns.
  • The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions and decisions taken by Avon and Somerset Police.
  • Body-worn video footage shows an officer attempting to engage with Logan before discharging a Taser, causing him to fall to the ground.
  • The IOPC has met with Logan's family to explain their role and provide details about the investigation, including the Taser discharge.
