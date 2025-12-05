Teenager who exited ambulance tasered by police before car crash
- An 18-year-old, Logan Smith, was tasered by police before being fatally struck by a car on the M5 near Weston-super-Mare.
- The incident occurred after Logan exited an ambulance, which had stopped on the hard shoulder due to paramedics' concerns.
- The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions and decisions taken by Avon and Somerset Police.
- Body-worn video footage shows an officer attempting to engage with Logan before discharging a Taser, causing him to fall to the ground.
- The IOPC has met with Logan's family to explain their role and provide details about the investigation, including the Taser discharge.