Crash closes busy motorway for several hours

The M5 northbound was closed between J14 (Falfield) and J13 (Stroud)
The M5 northbound was closed between J14 (Falfield) and J13 (Stroud) (PA Archive)
  • A collision involving a vehicle leaving the road caused heavy traffic on the M5 in Gloucestershire.
  • The M5 northbound was closed between J14 (Falfield) and J13 (Stroud) as emergency services attend.
  • Gloucestershire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers were on the scene, managing traffic and releasing vehicles caught within the closure.
  • A police investigation is underway due to the severity of the incident, with the road closure expected to last for several hours.
  • Motorists travelling northbound are advised to follow the Solid Triangle diversion symbol, utilising the A38 as an alternative route.
