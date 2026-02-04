Teacher banned for running OnlyFans profile called ‘granny schoolteacher’
- A 62-year-old supply teacher, Lyndi Corston, has been banned from the classroom after admitting to setting up an OnlyFans account and appearing in explicit videos.
- Ms Corston was found guilty of "unacceptable professional conduct" and "conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute" by a Teaching Regulations Agency panel.
- While working as a supply teacher, she made sexually explicit videos between January 2023 and January 2025, some of which were publicly available under the description "granny schoolteacher".
- Her activities were discovered after a colleague saw an OnlyFans notification on her phone, and she was later identified on a pornographic website despite being asked to close her account.
- Ms Corston, who initially claimed a right to a private life and believed the videos were paywalled, has been indefinitely banned from teaching and cannot appeal for two years.
