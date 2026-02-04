Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teacher banned for running OnlyFans profile called ‘granny schoolteacher’

Ofcom had sought details from Fenix on what age check measures it had in place on OnlyFans
Ofcom had sought details from Fenix on what age check measures it had in place on OnlyFans (Alamy/PA)
  • A 62-year-old supply teacher, Lyndi Corston, has been banned from the classroom after admitting to setting up an OnlyFans account and appearing in explicit videos.
  • Ms Corston was found guilty of "unacceptable professional conduct" and "conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute" by a Teaching Regulations Agency panel.
  • While working as a supply teacher, she made sexually explicit videos between January 2023 and January 2025, some of which were publicly available under the description "granny schoolteacher".
  • Her activities were discovered after a colleague saw an OnlyFans notification on her phone, and she was later identified on a pornographic website despite being asked to close her account.
  • Ms Corston, who initially claimed a right to a private life and believed the videos were paywalled, has been indefinitely banned from teaching and cannot appeal for two years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in