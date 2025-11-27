Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Faulty mechanism kills New Zealand sailor off Isle of Wight

Lyall Babington died on board his yacht, Mollie
Lyall Babington died on board his yacht, Mollie (Marine Accident Investigation Branch)
  • A 74-year-old New Zealand national, Lyall Babington, died after being pulled into a defective winch on his yacht, Mollie, during a round-the-world sailing trip.
  • The fatal accident occurred on 5 August this year, south-south-west of the Needles off the Isle of Wight, as he attempted to raise a sail.
  • Mr Babington sustained catastrophic injuries after his hand became caught in a rope, and the winch continued to turn, winding him tightly around its drum.
  • His crew's attempts to stop the winch were initially unsuccessful, and despite rescue efforts by the RNLI and a helicopter, he could not be saved.
  • A Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report concluded the winch had a known defect causing its controls to stay on.
