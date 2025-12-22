Don’t shop in my stores if you don’t agree with my views, says Lush boss
- Mark Constantine OBE, co-founder of Lush, stated that individuals who disagree with his views, particularly on issues like Gaza, should not purchase products from his stores.
- He explained that he uses company profits to further his causes and believes in being kind, sympathetic, and compassionate, suggesting those who are 'unkind to others' would not get along with him.
- Earlier this year, Lush shut all its UK stores and closed its website for a day in solidarity with people in Gaza, displaying messages like 'Stop starving Gaza, we are closed in solidarity'.
- Constantine affirmed that customers should indeed avoid shopping at Lush if they oppose his stance, as their money would support his actions.
- He also criticised the government's upcoming changes to inheritance tax, arguing they do not understand the strength of family businesses and risk owners selling their companies.