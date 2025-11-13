Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists say this common virus appears to trigger lupus

TV personality Louise Thompson reveals she has been diagnosed with lupus
  • A new study by Stanford University scientists suggests that the common Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) can directly trigger lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease affecting nearly 5 million people worldwide.
  • Researchers found that in lupus patients, the fraction of EBV-infected immune system B cells was 25 times higher than in healthy individuals, at approximately 1 in 400 B cells.
  • The study revealed that EBV nudges B cells to produce a viral protein, EBNA2, which activates human genes linked to inflammation, causing these B cells to become "highly inflammatory" and attack the body.
  • This mechanism leads to the immune system attacking the body's own cells, damaging organs like the skin, joints, and kidneys, with symptoms varying widely among individuals.
  • Scientists speculate that this EBV-triggered self-targeting of B-cells may also contribute to other autoimmune disorders such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and Crohn's disease, though the reason only some develop these conditions remains unclear.
