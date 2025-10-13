Woman who had double transplant four decades ago is longest survivor
- Katie Mitchell, 53, has become the UK’s longest-surviving heart and lung transplant recipient, having received her combined transplant 38 years ago in September 1987 at Royal Papworth Hospital.
- Diagnosed with a rare congenital heart disease at age 11, Mrs Mitchell's pioneering surgery gave her a "normal life" and she has since also undergone two kidney transplants.
- Her remarkable longevity serves as a significant source of inspiration and hope for other transplant patients, many of whom are often told they may only live for a few more years.
- Combined heart and lung transplants remain rare, with only about five performed annually in the UK, and there are currently 8,124 people on the transplant waiting list.
- Mrs Mitchell is advocating for people to confirm their decision to donate on the NHS Organ Donor Register, with NHS Blood and Transplant highlighting that this simple act can save up to nine lives.