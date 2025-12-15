Experts hail ‘paradigm shift’ in lung cancer treatment
- A groundbreaking robotic-assisted procedure for lung cancer diagnosis has been trialled in the UK, enabling doctors to make microscopic movements within the lungs.
- The innovative Ion endoluminal system allows medics to access previously unreachable areas and biopsy smaller, suspicious lesions, guided by a 'route map' created from lung scans.
- Experts describe the method as a ”paradigm shift” in lung cancer treatment, aiming to significantly reduce anxious waiting periods for patients and improve survival rates through earlier diagnosis.
- The trial, involving 200 NHS patients at Royal Brompton Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, showed a 92 per cent accuracy rate in diagnosis and 99 per cent precision in placing the biopsy tool.
- This technology is expected to make lung cancer screening more effective by eliminating the need for months-long repeat scans for small nodules, allowing for quicker and more decisive action.