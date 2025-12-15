Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts hail ‘paradigm shift’ in lung cancer treatment

5 Myths About Lung Cancer
  • A groundbreaking robotic-assisted procedure for lung cancer diagnosis has been trialled in the UK, enabling doctors to make microscopic movements within the lungs.
  • The innovative Ion endoluminal system allows medics to access previously unreachable areas and biopsy smaller, suspicious lesions, guided by a 'route map' created from lung scans.
  • Experts describe the method as a ”paradigm shift” in lung cancer treatment, aiming to significantly reduce anxious waiting periods for patients and improve survival rates through earlier diagnosis.
  • The trial, involving 200 NHS patients at Royal Brompton Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, showed a 92 per cent accuracy rate in diagnosis and 99 per cent precision in placing the biopsy tool.
  • This technology is expected to make lung cancer screening more effective by eliminating the need for months-long repeat scans for small nodules, allowing for quicker and more decisive action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in