Cheap train operator unveils budget UK rail routes plan
- Budget rail operator Lumo, part of FirstGroup plc, has submitted applications to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for several new direct rail services across the UK.
- The proposals include new direct routes connecting Cardiff and York, and Rochdale and London Euston, with an aim to commence operations by December 2028.
- The Cardiff to York service would run via Birmingham and Derby, proposing six return services on weekdays, linking the Great Western and East Coast Main Lines.
- The Rochdale to London Euston route would operate via Manchester Victoria and other North West towns, offering three return services on weekdays and Sundays, and four on Saturdays.
- Lumo also seeks to extend its Stirling to London Euston service beyond May 2030, with four daily return services and three on Sundays, planned from early 2027.