‘Ryanair of trains’ launches new budget London to Scotland service
- Budget rail operator Lumo, part of FirstGroup plc, has launched a new direct rail service connecting Glasgow with London King's Cross.
- The inaugural service, which also links Falkirk, Edinburgh, and the northeast of England, departed Glasgow Queen Street on Tuesday.
- Tickets for the new train route start from £33.10 between London and Glasgow, with fares as low as £10.90 for journeys between Newcastle and Glasgow.
- Lumo expects the new connection to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable travel, boost economic growth, and attract visitors to Glasgow's Commonwealth Games in July 2026.
- The operator also plans to introduce a new route from May 2026, linking Stirling with London Euston, which will compete with existing services.