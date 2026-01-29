Luigi Mangione jailbreak plot foiled after man showed up at jail to free him
- A man posed as an FBI agent in a foiled bid to free Luigi Mangione from jail, according to police.
- Mark Anderson, 36, was arrested after allegedly showing up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn just before 7 pm on Wednesday and claiming to have a court order signed by a judge for Mangione's release.
- When asked for federal credentials, Anderson presented a Minnesota driver's license and tossed documents at officers, according to a criminal complaint.
- Jail staff searched Anderson’s bag and found a barbecue fork and a circular steel blade which was said to resemble a small pizza cutter wheel.
- Mangione is currently being held at the facility while awaiting state and federal murder trials for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
