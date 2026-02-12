Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple flights cancelled in Europe after pilots and cabin crew go on strike

  • Lufthansa experienced widespread flight cancellations on Thursday due to a one-day strike by pilot and cabin crew unions in Germany.
  • The industrial action, led by the Vereinigung Cockpit and UFO unions, caused significant disruption, with most morning flights grounded at Frankfurt's main hub.
  • Vereinigung Cockpit's strike concerned the pension system for pilots, while UFO's action was over demands for negotiations on various issues.
  • Lufthansa criticised the walkouts as "disproportionate" but anticipated a largely normal flight schedule to resume by Friday.
  • The airline confirmed it was rebooking affected passengers onto partner carriers such as Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines.
