New Labour deputy leader makes her stance clear over tax rises
- Lucy Powell, Labour's new deputy leader, has warned Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves against breaking manifesto pledges on tax increases.
- Ms Powell stressed the importance of voter trust, stating there is 'no question' the party should uphold its promises regarding income tax, national insurance, and VAT.
- She also called for the urgent and full abolition of the two-child benefit cap in the upcoming Budget.
- Ms Powell highlighted that the cap pushes an additional 40,000 children into deep poverty annually, underscoring the urgency of its removal.
- The warning comes as Rachel Reeves has hinted at impending tax rises, with economists and Tony Blair's think tank also advising on the need for tax adjustments.