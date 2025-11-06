Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Labour deputy leader makes her stance clear over tax rises

Gordon Brown calls for gambling tax and end to two-child benefit cap to eradicate child poverty
  • Lucy Powell, Labour's new deputy leader, has warned Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves against breaking manifesto pledges on tax increases.
  • Ms Powell stressed the importance of voter trust, stating there is 'no question' the party should uphold its promises regarding income tax, national insurance, and VAT.
  • She also called for the urgent and full abolition of the two-child benefit cap in the upcoming Budget.
  • Ms Powell highlighted that the cap pushes an additional 40,000 children into deep poverty annually, underscoring the urgency of its removal.
  • The warning comes as Rachel Reeves has hinted at impending tax rises, with economists and Tony Blair's think tank also advising on the need for tax adjustments.
