Lucy Powell wins Labour deputy leadership race to add to Starmer’s headaches
- Lucy Powell has won Labour's deputy leadership election, having campaigned on a call for the party to change its course.
- Her victory could present difficulties for Sir Keir Starmer, as she will be able to speak out against government policies from the back benches.
- Powell was dismissed from Sir Keir's Cabinet in September and has indicated she will decline any future government role.
- She aims to use her position to speak more openly about the party's direction while in office.
- Powell stated her desire to help the Labour government succeed but stressed the necessity for the party to alter its methods and reconnect with its movement and communities.