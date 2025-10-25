Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Powell wins Labour deputy leadership race to add to Starmer’s headaches

Former Commons leader Lucy Powell is expected to be named Labour’s new deputy leader on Saturday. (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Lucy Powell has won Labour's deputy leadership election, having campaigned on a call for the party to change its course.
  • Her victory could present difficulties for Sir Keir Starmer, as she will be able to speak out against government policies from the back benches.
  • Powell was dismissed from Sir Keir's Cabinet in September and has indicated she will decline any future government role.
  • She aims to use her position to speak more openly about the party's direction while in office.
  • Powell stated her desire to help the Labour government succeed but stressed the necessity for the party to alter its methods and reconnect with its movement and communities.

