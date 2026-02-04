Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Letby documentary shows ‘tiny guilt’ from doctor who accused baby killer

Doctor in Lucy Letby documentary says he has a tiny bit of guilt they may have caught the wrong person
  • A new Netflix documentary, 'The Investigation Of Lucy Letby', examines the case of the serial killer nurse convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others.
  • Consultant paediatrician Dr John Gibbs, who helped convict Letby, expressed 'tiny, tiny guilt' about potentially getting the 'wrong person', despite still believing in her guilt and feeling ashamed for not acting sooner.
  • The documentary features experts like Canadian neonatal care expert Dr Shoo Lee, who doubts Letby's conviction, suggesting alternative explanations, which a victim's mother criticised as disrespectful.
  • It has been confirmed that Letby will not face further charges over additional deaths and collapses of babies investigated by police, though campaigners are seeking to overturn her convictions.
  • Letby's parents have criticised Netflix for including footage of her arrests inside their family home, stating they will not watch the documentary.
