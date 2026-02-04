Coroner opens inquest into five babies murdered by former nurse Lucy Letby
- Inquests have been opened and adjourned for five babies whom Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
- HM senior coroner for Cheshire, Jacqueline Devonish, opened the inquests for Baby C, Baby E, Baby I, Baby O, and Baby P, who died in 2015 and 2016.
- The inquests were requested after Letby's convictions, as there was reason to suspect an unnatural death, and are provisionally scheduled for September, pending the Thirlwall public inquiry's outcome.
- The Thirlwall inquiry report, investigating how Letby committed her crimes, is expected to be published after Easter.
- The Crown Prosecution Service recently announced it would not bring further charges against Letby, and she was denied permission to appeal her convictions earlier this year.
