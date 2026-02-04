Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coroner opens inquest into five babies murdered by former nurse Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby asks to hug cat as killer nurse arrested for murdering babies
  • Inquests have been opened and adjourned for five babies whom Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
  • HM senior coroner for Cheshire, Jacqueline Devonish, opened the inquests for Baby C, Baby E, Baby I, Baby O, and Baby P, who died in 2015 and 2016.
  • The inquests were requested after Letby's convictions, as there was reason to suspect an unnatural death, and are provisionally scheduled for September, pending the Thirlwall public inquiry's outcome.
  • The Thirlwall inquiry report, investigating how Letby committed her crimes, is expected to be published after Easter.
  • The Crown Prosecution Service recently announced it would not bring further charges against Letby, and she was denied permission to appeal her convictions earlier this year.
