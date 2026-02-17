Dad tells cops gun ‘just went off’ killing daughter after fight over Trump
- British fashion buyer Lucy Harrison, 23, was fatally shot in the chest by her father, Kris Harrison, in Prosper, Texas, on 10 January 2025, following an argument about Donald Trump.
- An inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court concluded that Lucy was unlawfully killed due to gross negligence manslaughter, with the senior coroner describing her father's actions as reckless.
- Dramatic body camera footage captured the moment Texas police arrived at the home of Kris Harrison, a “secret drinker,” who had been drinking on the day of the incident and did not immediately inform others he had shot his daughter.
- The inquest also heard that Texas police failed to test Kris Harrison for alcohol, despite suspecting he had been drinking at the scene.
- Despite the UK inquest's findings, a grand jury in the US determined there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone, including Kris Harrison, in connection with Lucy's death.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks