Independent

Dad tells cops gun 'just went off' killing daughter after fight over Trump

Drunk dad explains how he shot daughter dead after 'argument over Trump'
  • British fashion buyer Lucy Harrison, 23, was fatally shot in the chest by her father, Kris Harrison, in Prosper, Texas, on 10 January 2025, following an argument about Donald Trump.
  • An inquest at Cheshire Coroner’s Court concluded that Lucy was unlawfully killed due to gross negligence manslaughter, with the senior coroner describing her father's actions as reckless.
  • Dramatic body camera footage captured the moment Texas police arrived at the home of Kris Harrison, a “secret drinker,” who had been drinking on the day of the incident and did not immediately inform others he had shot his daughter.
  • The inquest also heard that Texas police failed to test Kris Harrison for alcohol, despite suspecting he had been drinking at the scene.
  • Despite the UK inquest's findings, a grand jury in the US determined there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone, including Kris Harrison, in connection with Lucy's death.
