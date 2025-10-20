How thieves pulled off daring seven-minute heist at the Louvre
- A gang of masked thieves carried out a seven-minute heist at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday, stealing several "priceless" items of jewellery from the Galerie d’Apollon.
- The thieves are thought to have gained entry to a first-floor window using a mechanical lift, before breaking a window with an angle grinder, and opened two display cases before escaping on scooters.
- Police discovered tools at the scene, including angle grinders and a blowtorch, and found one item, believed to be Empress Eugenie's crown, left behind near the museum.
- The incident, which led to the museum's closure and an ongoing police manhunt, has been likened by the Mayor of Paris Centre to the Netflix series 'Lupin'.
- French authorities have launched a full investigation, with the interior minister stating that the heist was an attack on France's heritage and security concerns have been raised.