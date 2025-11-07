Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Louvre’s obvious password revealed after security criticised

Two Louvre suspects 'partially' admitted participation in theft, Paris prosecutor says
  • The Louvre is facing scrutiny over security deficiencies after an £80 million heist of France's crown jewels, with confidential documents revealing significant vulnerabilities.
  • It was revealed that the simple password “Louvre” gave access to the museum’s video surveillance server in 2014, and the cybersecurity software used Thales as its password.
  • A 2014 cybersecurity audit by the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) warned that critical protection and detection equipment, including alarms and video surveillance, were at risk.
  • A 2015 security audit found the museum was insufficiently monitored, with only 39 per cent of rooms having cameras as of 2024, and recommended upgrades are not expected until 2032.
  • Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the 19 October heist, though the stolen jewels have not yet been recovered, prompting the French culture minister to acknowledge “security gaps.”
