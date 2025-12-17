Louvre strikes rumble on amid $102M heist fallout
- Louvre Museum staff have voted to extend their strike, causing continued disruption and the closure of the world's most visited institution.
- The industrial action protests chronic understaffing, deteriorating building conditions, and recent management decisions, intensified by a $102M crown jewels heist in October.
- Culture Ministry officials held crisis talks with unions this week, proposing to cancel a planned funding cut, open new recruitment for staff, and increase compensation.
- Union officials deemed the Ministry's proposed measures insufficient, leading to the decision to prolong the walkout.
- The strike follows an 88 million euro heist in October, which exposed serious security lapses and has placed Louvre President Laurence des Cars under renewed scrutiny.