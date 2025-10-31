Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fresh appeal made over ‘priceless’ jewels stolen from Louvre

Video Player Placeholder
Louvre heist: Five new suspects arrested as search for jewels continues
  • The Count of Paris, Jean d'Orleans, has made an emotional appeal for the return of a sapphire tiara and other royal jewels stolen from the Louvre Museum.
  • The audacious daylight heist on 19 October saw thieves make off with eight 19th-century items, including the tiara, a necklace, and an earring from Queen Marie-Amelie, valued at over $100m.
  • The stolen sapphire set, acquired in 1821 by King Louis-Philippe, remained in the Orleans family for over a century before being sold to the museum in 1985.
  • Mr d'Orleans, a direct descendant of French kings, highlighted the profound personal and historical significance of the jewels, which were worn by his great-grandmother and grandmother.
  • He urged the thieves to return the "priceless heritage" for France's legacy and called for accountability regarding any negligence in the security failures that led to the theft.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in