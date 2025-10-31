Fresh appeal made over ‘priceless’ jewels stolen from Louvre
- The Count of Paris, Jean d'Orleans, has made an emotional appeal for the return of a sapphire tiara and other royal jewels stolen from the Louvre Museum.
- The audacious daylight heist on 19 October saw thieves make off with eight 19th-century items, including the tiara, a necklace, and an earring from Queen Marie-Amelie, valued at over $100m.
- The stolen sapphire set, acquired in 1821 by King Louis-Philippe, remained in the Orleans family for over a century before being sold to the museum in 1985.
- Mr d'Orleans, a direct descendant of French kings, highlighted the profound personal and historical significance of the jewels, which were worn by his great-grandmother and grandmother.
- He urged the thieves to return the "priceless heritage" for France's legacy and called for accountability regarding any negligence in the security failures that led to the theft.