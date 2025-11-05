Suspect in Louvre jewellery heist facing separate trial
- A man suspected of a £78 million jewellery heist at the Louvre museum is facing a separate trial for damaging public property, which his lawyers expect to be postponed due to transfer complexities.
- The 39-year-old suspect, identified as Abdoulaye N., was arrested six days after the 19 October robbery in Aubervilliers, north of Paris, and faces preliminary charges of theft by an organised gang and criminal conspiracy.
- He is accused of stealing Crown Jewels belonging to Napoleon and his wife from the Apollo Gallery, with his DNA reportedly found on display cases and items left behind at the scene.
- Four suspects are currently in custody in connection with the Louvre investigation, including three believed to be part of the team filmed using a freight lift to access the museum's window during the heist.
- The suspect, known online as 'Doudou Cross Bitume', has given 'minimalist' statements and 'partially admitted' involvement in the heist, having been previously convicted in a 2015 theft case alongside another arrested suspect.