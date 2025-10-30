More arrests made in Louvre jewel heist investigation
- Five additional individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft of crown jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris.
- Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the arrests, stating one suspect was identified through DNA traces found at the crime scene.
- The arrests were made during coordinated raids across the capital on Wednesday evening.
- Two men previously detained over the weekend for the same heist had "partially admitted" their involvement, with one attempting to flee France when apprehended.
- The stolen jewels remain missing, but authorities are hopeful the new arrests will provide further details on the sequence of events and potential wider network involvement.