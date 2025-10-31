New security devices to be installed after Louvre heist
- French Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced that street-side anti-ramming and anti-intrusion devices will be installed at the Louvre within the next two months, following the crown jewel heist.
- The announcement came after a provisional investigation revealed "chronic, structural underestimation" of theft risk and other security failings at the Paris museum.
- Thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to access a window of the Apollo Gallery, stealing eight crown jewel pieces in a four-minute operation.
- Security footage showed at least four men forcing a window, cutting display cases, and fleeing on scooters, with at least seven arrests made in connection with the heist.
- Only one relic, Eugénie’s crown, has been recovered so far, found damaged but salvageable after being dropped during the escape.