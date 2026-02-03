Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Masked gang fire into Louisiana house as home alone teenager is injured

Masked gang of six rain gunfire on home at 4am hitting 13-year-old in the leg
  • Six masked suspects opened fire into a property on Daytona Avenue, Louisiana, in the early hours of Monday, 2 February.
  • Footage shows the individuals exiting a vehicle and shooting into the house at approximately 4:00 am.
  • A 13-year-old, who was the only person inside the property, was shot in the leg and is currently in hospital.
  • Deputies responding to the scene stated they do not believe the teenager was the intended target.
  • An investigation into the shooting is currently underway.
