Prisoners reunited with their families for sweet father-daughter dance
- Inmates at Louisiana State Penitentiary were reunited with their families for a daddy-daughter dance in November.
- The event was organised by God Behind Bars, aiming to restore family bonds and heal wounds for men separated from their families.
- Participating inmates were selected based on factors including their good behaviour.
- Prison staff expressed hope that the dance would provide inmates with a sense of hope and plan to hold similar events in the future.
- Inmates involved in the dance stated they are cherishing the memories created during the night.