Louisiana warns against unlicensed Botox injections

Botox-like injections are causing an outbreak of rare disease that can look like a stroke
  • The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a warning after two individuals were hospitalized due to counterfeit Botox procedures in September.
  • One patient received injections of an unlicensed product purchased online, while the other was treated by an unlicensed individual in a non-medical environment.
  • Both patients developed “botulism-like” symptoms, a severe illness affecting the nervous system, requiring hospitalization.
  • Health officials are cautioning against purchasing Botox from unlicensed sources, such as online sites or social media platforms like TikTok, due to potential health risks.
  • The department advises individuals to ensure their Botox provider is licensed and trained, and that they use FDA-approved products obtained from authorized suppliers.
