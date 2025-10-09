Louisiana warns against unlicensed Botox injections
- The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a warning after two individuals were hospitalized due to counterfeit Botox procedures in September.
- One patient received injections of an unlicensed product purchased online, while the other was treated by an unlicensed individual in a non-medical environment.
- Both patients developed “botulism-like” symptoms, a severe illness affecting the nervous system, requiring hospitalization.
- Health officials are cautioning against purchasing Botox from unlicensed sources, such as online sites or social media platforms like TikTok, due to potential health risks.
- The department advises individuals to ensure their Botox provider is licensed and trained, and that they use FDA-approved products obtained from authorized suppliers.