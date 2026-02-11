National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Wednesday 11 February
- The National Lottery results for Wednesday, 11 February 2026, have been announced.
- The draw offered participants the chance to win a life-changing jackpot sum of £12.1m – and it must be won.
- The winning National Lottery numbers were 5, 11, 28, 30, 47 and 53, and the Bonus Ball is 52.
- The winning National Lottery Thunderball numbers are will be revealed later this evening.
- The first National Lottery draw took place on 19 November, 1994, where seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.
