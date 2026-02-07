National Lottery results: Winning Lotto and Thunderball numbers for Saturday 7 February
- The National Lottery results for Saturday, 7 February 2026, have been announced.
- The draw offered participants the chance to win a life-changing jackpot sum of £10.3 million.
- The winning National Lottery numbers are 07, 25, 27, 46, 52, 59, and the Bonus Ball is 40.
- The winning National Lottery Thunderball numbers are 04, 12, 13, 23, 29, and the Thunderball is 11.
- The first National Lottery draw took place on 19 November, 1994, where seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.
