Lottery results: Lotto and Thunderball draw Saturday January 24
- The National Lottery results for January 24, 2026, have been announced, with players in the running for a jackpot of £3.8 million.
- Tonight's draw offered participants the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.
- The winning National Lottery Lotto numbers are 01, 04, 08, 23, 34, 57, and the Bonus Ball is 29.
- The winning National Lottery Thunderball numbers are 03, 15, 22, 29, 39, with the Thunderball being 05.
- The first National Lottery draw occurred on November 19, 1994, where seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778.