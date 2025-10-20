Woman used to AI to win major Powerball prize
- Michigan resident Tammy Carvey won $100,000 on the Powerball after using ChatGPT to generate her lottery numbers.
- Carvey initially thought she had won $50,000 but realised her prize was doubled due to a Power Play multiplier on her ticket.
- She plans to use her winnings to pay off her home and save the remaining amount.
- In North Carolina, convenience store worker Nora Huntley won a $200,000 jackpot from a $5 ticket purchased during her break.
- An anonymous man from Kendall County, Illinois, secured a $550,000 prize in the Lucky Day Lotto, planning a trip to Hawaii and saving for retirement.