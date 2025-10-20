The easy tool that tracks down lost pensions in under 10 minutes
- A new campaign has revealed it takes an average of just seven minutes and 29 seconds to begin tracing a lost pension using a government tool.
- The research, conducted for the Pension Attention campaign, involved 400 individuals using the gov.uk/find-pension-contact-details service.
- Lost pension pots are estimated to be worth an average of £9,500 each, underscoring the financial benefit of tracing them.
- The Pension Attention campaign, co-ordinated by the Association of British Insurers and Pensions UK, aims to encourage people to reconnect with forgotten savings.
- Experts estimate there could be as many as 3.3 million lost pensions in the UK, with a future pensions dashboard expected to simplify tracking them.