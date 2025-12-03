Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment thieves ram into barber shop and steal beloved cat in Los Angeles

Bizarre moment burglars smash into barber shop in Los Angeles and make off with a cat
  • Burglars rammed a Toyota pickup truck into the LA Fresh Cuts barber shop in Los Angeles during the early hours of Thanksgiving and stole the owner’s beloved cat.
  • Three thieves were captured on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
  • They were then seen loading a cage with Simba, the owner Joe Gomez's $2,000 Savannah cat, inside into the back of the truck.
  • The shop shared surveillance video of the theft and said the burglars intended to “steal the cat,” adding, “We just want our cat Simba back. Material stuff comes and goes.”
  • The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
