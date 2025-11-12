Dashcam audio exposes lorry driver’s claim about fatal crash
- A lorry driver's claim that a coughing fit caused him to drift onto the wrong side of the road and crash head-on into another HGV was disproven by dashcam audio.
- Mariusz Korkosz alleged he blacked out due to violent coughing before his vehicle collided with a lorry driven by Gary Rees, who subsequently died.
- The incident, which took place in Caerphilly in July 2022, was featured on the BBC series The Crash Detectives.
- Dashcam audio, which Korkosz was unaware was recording, only captured him swearing immediately before the impact, contradicting his account.
- Korkosz was jailed for 20 weeks following the fatal collision.