Dashcam audio exposes lorry driver’s claim about fatal crash

Lorry driver who claimed coughing caused fatal crash caught out by dashcam audio
  • A lorry driver's claim that a coughing fit caused him to drift onto the wrong side of the road and crash head-on into another HGV was disproven by dashcam audio.
  • Mariusz Korkosz alleged he blacked out due to violent coughing before his vehicle collided with a lorry driven by Gary Rees, who subsequently died.
  • The incident, which took place in Caerphilly in July 2022, was featured on the BBC series The Crash Detectives.
  • Dashcam audio, which Korkosz was unaware was recording, only captured him swearing immediately before the impact, contradicting his account.
  • Korkosz was jailed for 20 weeks following the fatal collision.
