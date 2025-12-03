Famed actress makes return to Hallmark show years after being fired
- Lori Loughlin is set to return to the Hallmark Channel's series 'When Calls the Heart' for its 14th season, reprising her role as Abigail Stanton.
- This marks her comeback to the network after being fired in 2019 due to her involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal.
- Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in 2020 to paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California.
- She was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service for her role in the fraud.
- Hallmark Media's Head of Programming stated that Loughlin's return aligns with the network's core themes of hope and positivity, with season 14 expected to air in 2027.