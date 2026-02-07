Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Suspended Lib Dem peer facing new investigation into sexual harassment claims

Lord Rennard has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats (Louisa Collins-Marsh/PA)
Lord Rennard has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats (Louisa Collins-Marsh/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Lord Rennard has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats, with his party membership and House of Lords whip removed.
  • The party has launched a fresh investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, stating that a 2013 inquiry was “flawed in several respects”.
  • Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey believes Lord Rennard should not be a member of the House of Lords and supports making it easier to expel peers for serious misconduct.
  • Three women who made the original allegations in 2013 welcomed the move, calling it 'the first signs of change'.
  • Lord Rennard maintains his innocence, citing previous police and legal investigations that found no wrongdoing and did not result in disciplinary action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in