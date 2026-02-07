Suspended Lib Dem peer facing new investigation into sexual harassment claims
- Lord Rennard has been suspended from the Liberal Democrats, with his party membership and House of Lords whip removed.
- The party has launched a fresh investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him, stating that a 2013 inquiry was “flawed in several respects”.
- Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey believes Lord Rennard should not be a member of the House of Lords and supports making it easier to expel peers for serious misconduct.
- Three women who made the original allegations in 2013 welcomed the move, calling it 'the first signs of change'.
- Lord Rennard maintains his innocence, citing previous police and legal investigations that found no wrongdoing and did not result in disciplinary action.
