Lord Mandelson refuses to apologise to victims over Epstein links
- Lord Peter Mandelson declined to apologise to Jeffrey Epstein's victims for remaining friends with the paedophile financier after his conviction.
- He stated he paid a 'calamitous' price, being sacked from his diplomatic role, and called Epstein an 'evil monster', but maintained he was not culpable or knowledgeable of Epstein's crimes.
- Mandelson apologised for a system that failed Epstein's victims but not for his continued association, describing his loyalty as 'misplaced' and a 'most terrible mistake'.
- Emails revealed the extent of their friendship, with Mandelson reportedly telling Epstein to 'fight for early release' and expressing high regard for him before his jail sentence.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander criticised Mandelson's 'deep naivety' and suggested an apology would have gone a long way for the victims, noting the full extent of the relationship only recently became clear.