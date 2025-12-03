Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien’s ‘extraordinary’ personal item to go on auction

JRR Tolkien wrote The Lord of the Rings
JRR Tolkien wrote The Lord of the Rings (New Line Cinema)
  • JRR Tolkien's desk, used during the final stages of writing The Lord of the Rings, is scheduled for auction at Christie's in London.
  • The mid-Victorian roll-top mahogany and satinwood desk is estimated to sell for between £50,000 and £80,000.
  • Tolkien used the desk from 1945 to 1959 while at Oxford University, where he completed crucial revisions and proofing of his magnum opus.
  • Christie's specialists describe the desk as an "extraordinary material witness" to Tolkien's most productive and creative literary period.
  • This desk is significant as it is the only one belonging to Tolkien that remains in private hands and will feature in the 'Groundbreakers: Icons Of Our Time' auction.
