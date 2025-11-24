Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why House of Lords pair could be set for lengthy suspension

Lord Dannatt and Lord Evans of Watford, are facing suspension for breaching parliamentary conduct rules
Lord Dannatt and Lord Evans of Watford, are facing suspension for breaching parliamentary conduct rules (UK Parliament)
  • Two prominent members of the House of Lords, Lord Dannatt and Lord Evans of Watford, are facing suspension for breaching parliamentary conduct rules.
  • They violated regulations prohibiting the provision of parliamentary services for 'payment or reward', with investigations stemming from comments made to undercover journalists.
  • Lord Dannatt, a former head of the British army, faces a four-month suspension for providing parliamentary services to companies in which he had a financial interest.
  • Lord Evans faces a five-month exclusion for offering 'cash for access' to MPs and using House of Lords events to promote his son's company, in which he was a shareholder.
  • Both peers accepted the findings and proposed sanctions from the independent Commissioner for Standards, which are pending agreement by the House of Commons.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in