Why House of Lords pair could be set for lengthy suspension
- Two prominent members of the House of Lords, Lord Dannatt and Lord Evans of Watford, are facing suspension for breaching parliamentary conduct rules.
- They violated regulations prohibiting the provision of parliamentary services for 'payment or reward', with investigations stemming from comments made to undercover journalists.
- Lord Dannatt, a former head of the British army, faces a four-month suspension for providing parliamentary services to companies in which he had a financial interest.
- Lord Evans faces a five-month exclusion for offering 'cash for access' to MPs and using House of Lords events to promote his son's company, in which he was a shareholder.
- Both peers accepted the findings and proposed sanctions from the independent Commissioner for Standards, which are pending agreement by the House of Commons.